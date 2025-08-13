From TikTok to Chrome now: Perplexity’s big bids stir internet buzz

Artificial intelligence (AI) startup Perplexity made headlines after making an unsolicited bid to acquire Google’s Chrome browser for USD 34.5 billion. The offer, reported by The Wall Street Journal, is nearly twice Perplexity’s own valuation of about USD 18 billion. The company claims several venture-capital funds have agreed to back the deal in full.

Bid amid antitrust backdrop

The estimated value of Chrome ranges between USD 20 billion and USD 50 billion. While Google is unlikely to accept, the offer comes as US District Judge Amit Mehta weighs potential remedies in a case where Google was found to have illegally monopolised the search market.

Some analysts suggest that the bid may be aimed at signalling to the court that there is a market for Chrome if divestment is considered.

Internet reacts

The online reaction was swift and scathing. According to a report by Hindustan Times, one user wrote, “God give me half the confidence as Perplexity trying to buy Chrome.” Others called it “clown behaviour,” pointing out that Perplexity made a similar bid for TikTok in January 2025.

Some described the move as a publicity stunt, while a few argued it could be a strategic attempt to undermine Google during ongoing legal proceedings. The offer guarantees Perplexity stays in the spotlight, whether it is a deliberate or dramatic move.