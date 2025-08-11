"Half a century in the making": Musk sounds alarm on Japan’s decline

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has issued a stark warning on X (formerly Twitter), stating that Japan could lose nearly one million people before 2026 due to its deepening demographic crisis. He highlighted a persistent gap between births and deaths, which has been widening for decades. “The decline in the population of Japan is not something that started recently… [it has been] in motion for half a century,” Musk said.

Largest drop in a year

According to the Japanese government and media, the country recorded 9,00,000 more deaths than births in the latest year, which is the largest annual population drop in its history. The decline is attributed to a combination of low fertility rates, high childcare costs, delayed marriages and childbearing, and workplace cultures with limited family-friendly policies. Many couples postpone having children until the prime age has passed, making it more difficult to start families.

How is AI a solution?

According to a report by Times Now, Musk suggested that artificial intelligence could help mitigate the impact by automating labour, introducing modern technology in key industries, and deploying AI-powered healthcare for the elderly. He pointed to AI agents, robotic caregivers and other innovations as possible tools to stabilise Japan’s ageing society.

Experts warn that without intervention, Japan’s shrinking workforce will place mounting pressure on its healthcare system and threaten economic growth. Policymakers are already exploring strategies to sustain productivity while addressing the demographic decline.