OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicts India could become the LARGEST AI market

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman on Friday, August 8, 2025, unveiled GPT-5, describing it as the company’s most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model for programming, and autonomous task execution.

The release includes three variants: pt-5, gpt-5-mini, and gpt-5-nano, enabling developers to optimise for speed, efficiency, and cost.

Focus on India’s growth

Altman said India is OpenAI’s second-largest market after the United States and could soon take the top spot.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Altman said, “India is our second-largest market in the world after the US, and it may well become our largest market. It's incredibly fast-growing, but what citizens of India are doing with AI is really quite remarkable”.

He added that OpenAI is working with local partners to improve AI access and affordability, and confirmed plans to visit the country in September.

Major leap in AI capability

Positioning GPT-5 as a “new chapter for ChatGPT,” Altman said the model can deliver insights comparable to PhD-level knowledge, calling it “more intelligent, quicker, and highly practical.”

He stressed that the upgrade represents a significant step forward in AI performance.