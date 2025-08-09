Missed exam paper puts Jharkhand’s Kolhan University’s graduates back in the exam hall

Jharkhand's Kolhan University will conduct a special examination for students who graduated between 2017 and 2024, after failing to hold one of two mandatory general elective (GE) papers under the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS), as per reports.

Under CBCS, introduced in 2015, students must complete GE-1 and GE-2 papers across four semesters. However, the university conducted only one, leaving many ineligible for government jobs.

The lapse came to light when candidates applying outside Jharkhand were questioned about having only seven papers on their marksheets instead of eight, reported The Indian Express.

Impact on Degree and BEd courses

The issue affects both three-year degree programmes, and the Bachelor of Education (BEd) course.

Under the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) guidelines, BEd students require two “Method” papers, but the university has offered only one since 2015, barring many from teaching jobs.

University’s response

Following student protests on July 31, 2025, the university announced the special exam.

Registrations opened on July 28, 2025, and will close on August 16, 2025, though the exam date is yet to be declared.

University Registrar Parshuram Siyal said that the decision followed objections from government departments citing GE-2 as a requirement.