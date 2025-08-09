AIIMS CRE 2025 notification OUT: Here’s how to apply

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has released the notification for the 2025 Common Recruitment Examination (AIIMS CRE 2025). It has declared 3496 openings for Group B and Group C workers at participating AIIMS and other Central Government Bodies.

Candidates with the necessary credentials and age restrictions are eligible for AIIMS CRE 2025 recruitment. According to the official announcement, the computer-based test will take place on August 25 and 26, 2025.

The selection procedure will take place in two stages: a computer-based test and a skill test (if appropriate). With the exam approaching, people who applied for the AIIMS CRE 2025 should prepare thoroughly for the computer-based test to excel.

The online test consists of 100 multiple-choice questions with a maximum score of 400 marks. Candidates will have 90 minutes to complete the full paper. Each correct response will be worth four marks, while each incorrect answer will result in a penalty of 1/4 marks.

The AIIMS CRE 2025 position list is now available in PDF format via the official notice. To access the vacancy files without any problem, follow the steps outlined below: