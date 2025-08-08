IIT Madras champions diverse talent with arts and Olympiad admission schemes

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), renowned for its academic excellence, has admitted nine students to its BTech programmes under the Fine Arts and Culture Excellence Admissions Scheme (FACE), and three more through the Scholarship for Olympiad Performance-based Entry (ScOpE) for the 2025–26 academic year.

According to a report by Telegraph, IIT Madras is currently the only IIT to offer an arts and culture quota. The FACE scheme is designed to recognise and support students with exceptional talent in fine arts and cultural fields. Under this initiative, two seats are reserved in each Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Science (BS) programme; one for a female candidate and the other open to all genders.

FACE 2025–26: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must meet the following criteria to be eligible for FACE 2025-26:

Applicants must be Indian nationals (by birth or naturalisation) or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI)/Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) applicants who choose to register for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 in order to be treated on an equal basis with Indian nationals.

Earn a spot on the Common Rank List (CRL) or a category-specific list to qualify for JEE (Advanced) 2025.

Fulfil the minimal score requirements for Class XII admissions to IIT.

Have won at least one award for their artistic endeavours from the Indian government.

Applicants must have received an award from one of the official Category A or Category B recognitions recognised by IIT Madras.

ScOpE was introduced in March 2025, much like the Fine Arts and Culture Excellence and Sports Excellence Admissions modalities. Additionally, each program will have two extra seats, one of which will be reserved for female students alone.

The ScOpE Rank List (SRL), which is determined by the candidates' performance and accomplishments in the five Olympiads (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Informatics, and Biology), will determine how seats are distributed under this program.

ScOpE 2025-26: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must meet the following criteria to be eligible for ScOpE 2025-26:

Possess OCI/PIO cards issued prior to March 4, 2021, or be Indian nationals or OCI/PIO applicants.

In the last four years, have taken part in at least one of the following activities:

Mathematics: HBCSE's International Mathematical Olympiad Training Camps (IMOTC) Biology, Chemistry, and Physics: HBCSE's Orientation-cum-Selection Camps (OCSCs) Information technology: IARCS's International Olympiad for Informatics Training Camp (IOITC).

Chemical, electrical, and aerospace engineering are among the 14 programs in which candidates can apply through ScOpE.