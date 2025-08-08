From AI butlers to Einstein-lookalike humanoids: China’s new ‘Robot Mall’ offers everything

Robot Mall, which opened its doors in Beijing on Friday, August 8, is among the country’s first stores dedicated to selling humanoid and consumer-focused robots, reported BBC.

Inside, visitors can browse more than 100 models, from dog-like companions to eerily lifelike replicas of Albert Einstein, with price tags ranging from 2,000 yuan (Rs 25,000) to several million yuan.

The store operates much like a high-end car dealership, offering not only sales but also spare parts, and maintenance.

“If robots are to enter thousands of households, relying solely on robotics companies is not enough,” Wang Yifan, the store’s director, told the BBC.

A one-of-a-kind experience

The sprawling showroom allows customers to interact with different robots, some capable of playing chess, others taking the shape of friendly pets. There’s even a section for repairs and upgrades.

Right next door is a themed restaurant where robots handle the entire dining experience, from cooking meals to delivering them to tables.

China has been pouring billions into robotics and artificial intelligence as it looks to address challenges such as a slowing economy and an ageing population.

Over the past year alone, subsidies for the sector have exceeded $20 billion, and the government is preparing a 1 trillion yuan fund to back AI, and robotics start-ups.

Robotics showcase

The launch coincides with the start of the five-day World Robot Conference in Beijing, which kicked off on Friday.

This year’s event features more than 1,500 exhibits from local and overseas companies.

The capital is also gearing up for the first-ever World Humanoid Robot Games, scheduled for 14-17 August.

Teams from over 20 countries will compete in track and field, football, dance, and other events, all performed by humanoid machines.