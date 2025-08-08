A wake-up call: Why young India needs more sleep

As noted by CNBC TV18, Urban India’s youth is grappling with a rising sleep crisis, posing serious threats to their health, productivity, and the country’s economic future.

Aakash Sharma, 25, is among many young Indians struggling with chronic sleep deprivation, despite achieving career milestones. “I thought once I got a job, I’d sleep better,” he says. “But now I’m just anxious all the time — tired in the day, restless at night.”

Ahead of International Youth Day, Dr. Kunal Bahrani, Head of Neurology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, warns that 1 in 3 young Indians suffer from sleep disorders, a number that has doubled over the past 15 years. “We are witnessing a silent epidemic, and no one’s talking about it,” he says.

The 16–24 age group is particularly vulnerable, as academic, social, and professional pressures push them toward unhealthy habits like late-night screen use, overthinking, and binge-watching. Post-COVID online routines have worsened sleep hygiene.

“Sleep isn’t optional,” Dr. Bahrani stresses. “It’s a neurological necessity, as critical as breathing.” Chronic sleep deprivation is linked to memory issues, anxiety, poor focus, and long-term neurological damage.

Yet sleep issues are often trivialised as laziness. Dr. Bahrani recommends non-drug interventions like CBT-I, digital detox, and consistent sleep schedules. “We teach our youth to chase success… But we don’t teach them how to rest. That’s a dangerous omission.”

As India pins hopes on its demographic dividend, experts warn: a sleepless generation cannot build a thriving nation.