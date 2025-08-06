No green signal yet for IIM in Hyderabad, says centre in Parliament

The Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that the Union Ministry is not currently considering any proposal to establish an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Hyderabad.

During the session, Kadiyam Kavya, a Congress MP from Warangal, asked whether the Indian government had any plans to set up an IIM in the state and if the Telangana government had submitted a request for its establishment in Hyderabad.

In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar stated that there are currently 21 IIMs in the country, seven of which are categorised as third-generation IIMs and were founded between 2015 and 2016. “At present, no proposal for setting up an IIM in Hyderabad is under consideration at the Ministry,” Majumdar said.

As reported by The Times of India, after the session, Kavya told reporters that Hyderabad is well-positioned to host an IIM and meet the educational aspirations of the state’s youth, given the presence of internationally recognised institutions such as the Indian School of Business (ISB) and IIT-Hyderabad.

“Hyderabad deserves a top-tier management institute like an IIM. The youth of Telangana deserve access to the highest levels of management education. It’s high time the Centre recognises this need and acts accordingly,” she said.

Known for delivering world-class management education and producing some of the most sought-after business leaders, the IIMs are among India’s most prominent B-schools. Established by Acts of Parliament, they function as autonomous institutions under the Ministry of Education and are seen as symbols of academic excellence in business administration.