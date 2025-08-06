Google expands NotebookLM access to students after ChatGPT launches Study Mode

Google recently announced that younger users can now access NotebookLM, its AI-powered research and note-taking application. Previously restricted to individuals aged 18 and above, the tool is now available to students aged 13 and older. In addition, Google is extending NotebookLM access under its existing education terms to schools using Google Workspace for Education.

According to Google, NotebookLM is designed to enhance students’ understanding and study of content. The tool allows users to upload notes, documents, or other study materials and then interact with the AI to ask questions, receive summaries, or visualise ideas.

What are the features?

– Audio Overviews: Transforms written notes into podcast-style audio summaries, available in various languages.

– Mind Maps: Helps students visualise relationships and connections across different source materials.

– Built-in Q&A: Allows students to engage with their content by asking questions for a deeper understanding.

– Video Overviews: A new addition that lets users convert notes, PDFs, and images into short video presentations, showcasing key insights.

Google, meanwhile, has emphasised that it has tightened security settings for users under 18. The company said that NotebookLM follows stricter content guidelines to prevent inappropriate or harmful responses.

Interestingly, Google expanded access to NotebookLM soon after OpenAI introduced Study Mode for ChatGPT — a new tool designed specifically to help students with homework, exam preparation, and concept learning. As reported by India Today, in India, ChatGPT’s Study Mode is now available for free and supports 11 regional languages.

ChatGPT’s Study Mode

Study Mode is more interactive than standard AI conversation tools that provide prompt responses. Using quizzes, suggestions, and detailed explanations, it guides students through questions. Instead of merely supplying answers, OpenAI says the tool is designed to teach students how to solve problems.

“Study Mode is designed to work on mobile and was tested with Indian students from various learning levels,” said Leah Belsky, VP of Education at OpenAI.

Students can start using Study Mode by opening ChatGPT, selecting “Study and learn” under Tools, and then uploading a file or asking a question. From simple science concepts to advanced mathematics problems, the system provides interactive guidance tailored to the user’s ability and subject.