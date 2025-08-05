Innovation & Design: These students are changing the game for people with disabilities

Ajay described it as a digital scribe tailored for people with disabilities.

“This platform allowed us to present how accessible, inclusive tech can be built by combining AI, embedded systems, and a clear vision for social impact,” he wrote on the social media platform.

The student also acknowledged the collective effort behind the project, adding, “Special gratitude to my incredible team – Aparna Hari, Roobak Hari Nair, and Akash G Nair – whose dedication, creativity, and collaboration made this innovation possible.”

The device has earned praise on social media, with users calling it “excellent” and appreciating its potential to assist many if developed further.

Robotics solution for mobility impairments

Researchers at Virginia Tech have also created a robotic system, aimed at supporting individuals with mobility impairments, as per a report by NDTV.

The system features a robotic arm with an adaptive grip that can handle objects of varying shapes and textures, especially useful for delicate tasks involving food items like fresh produce or baked goods.