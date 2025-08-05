Delhi gov’t to train teachers in Indian Knowledge Systems at IITs

Ashish Sood, Delhi’s Minister of Education, announced on Monday that two Indian Institutes of Technology will soon offer specific training to schoolteachers in the nation's capital on India's traditional knowledge systems.

The program, which is expected to begin in September, will introduce teachers to Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), which include ancient literature such as the Vedas and Upanishads, philosophy, Sanskrit, arts, and sciences.

According to Sood, it will also cover lessons on yoga, Ayurveda, and other facets of India's intellectual and cultural heritage.

“The sessions will cover Ayurveda, Yoga, and other aspects of Indian culture, equipping educators with the tools to help students engage with these traditions,” Sood said

At least 50 teachers from government schools will be selected for the first phase and be placed in groups of five. They will receive training at IIT Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and IIT Gandhinagar in Gujarat over the course of five to seven days.

Sood added that the program's goal is to close the knowledge gap between India's ancient knowledge traditions and modern education.

As reported by PTI, Sood said: "By training teachers in these areas, the aim is to foster a stronger connection between students and their cultural roots”.