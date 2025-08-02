Create AI videos with sound from text prompts. What is this new AI feature Grok Imagine?

Grok Imagine, an arm of Elon Musk's xAI, will enable users to create Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered videos. Although Musk has been making fun of Grok Imagine for a while, access has so far only appeared to be available to a few restricted groups, such as influencers and some xAI employees.



But according to Musk's most recent post on X, that is probably going to change soon.



What are the features of Grok Imagine?

Grok Imagine will enable users to create AI-powered videos with sound, all of which will happen within the app itself. With the help of text instructions, Imagine will enable users to create both images and movies.



Musk hinted that Imagine was "bringing back Vine, but in AI form" prior to the official announcement. The well-known site for short videos, Vine, was shut down in 2017, reported Hindustan Times.



According to an xAI staffer who spoke to Dataconomy, Grok Imagine films have a six-minute duration, which was the Vine time limit prior to Twitter discontinuing it.



How to access Grok Imagine?

Elon Musk said, “Video generation is coming to Grok via our Imagine feature, powered by Aurora. Create instant videos with sound from text prompts. Download the standalone Grok app, subscribe to SuperGrok, and join the waitlist for early access in October.”

Those with a premium subscription tier can access Imagine.



The premium early access tier, SuperGrok, costs $30 per month.



In addition to Imagine, xAI also unveiled AI companions, which drew criticism. Valentine is the male partner, and Ani is the female. They have reportedly engaged in sexually explicit, and obscene behaviour.



Musk's business, on the other hand, is simply aiming to increase its AI efforts by equipping its supercomputer, Collosus, with 1,10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs).



There are also reports that a kid-friendly, Baby Grok is being developed.