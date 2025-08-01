Law aspirants can now apply for CLAT 2026

According to a report by News18, the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 commenced today, August 1, 2025. Aspiring law students can now submit their applications through the official portal at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, with the deadline set for October 31, 2025.

The examination is scheduled to take place on December 7, 2025, following a traditional offline, pen-and-paper format. This standardised test serves as the gateway for admission to both undergraduate and postgraduate law programs across 22 National Law Universities and other affiliated institutions.

The Consortium of National Law Universities announced the exam date following decisions made during their Executive Committee and Governing Body meetings on July 20, 2025. The test will be held on Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Application requirements and fees

Students must prepare several documents for the registration process, including a current passport-size photograph, digital signature, and relevant certificates such as category, PWD, or domicile certificates where applicable.

The application fee structure varies by category: General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Persons with Disabilities (PWD), Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) candidates must pay Rs 4,000, while Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates are required to pay Rs 3,500.

Who can apply

For undergraduate programs, candidates need to have completed their 10+2 or equivalent examination with a minimum of 45% marks, though this requirement is relaxed to 40% for reserved category students.

Postgraduate aspirants must hold an LLB degree with at least 50% marks, reduced to 45% for reserved categories. The exam has no upper age restriction, and students who will be appearing for their qualifying examinations in March or April of the following year are also eligible to apply.

Registration rocess

The application process involves four simple steps: visiting the official website, registering with personal details and OTP verification, uploading required documents, and completing fee payment.

Students are advised to complete their applications well before the October 31 deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.