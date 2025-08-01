Don't know about the new OpenAI Study Mode for students? Find it out here

OpenAI is set to launch Study Mode, a specialised version of ChatGPT designed for college students. It would serve as a virtual tutor, rather than a mere information retrieval tool, according to a report by MIT Technology Review.

When is the release?

Scheduled for release with the new academic year in September, this initiative reflects OpenAI's broader strategy to integrate AI into educational settings.

How does it work?

During a demonstration, OpenAI showcased Study Mode's interactive approach using game theory as an example.

The chatbot engages students by first enquiring about their specific questions, and then initiating a collaborative dialogue to methodically reach answers.

Study Mode employs Socratic methods, to enhance learning, encouraging understanding over rote answers.

What can be its limitations?

Despite its promise, Study Mode relies on the same underlying technology as ChatGPT, which is trained on a vast, unfiltered internet corpus, including potentially inaccurate sources, like Reddit and Tumblr. This raises concerns about the reliability of the information it provides.

What is its scope?

OpenAI clarified that Study Mode is not limited to specific subjects; students can explore any topic they would typically discuss with ChatGPT.

What is the fun factor?

Students highlight one clear advantage, Study Mode makes learning engaging. It's encouraging for students as it offers an interactive style that contrasts with the monotony of traditional study methods, potentially making complex topics like the Bayesian theorem, more approachable.