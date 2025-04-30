What is UGC's new policy of admitting students twice a year? Why do critics say it will “destabilise” academics?

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has implemented a new policy allowing higher educational institutions (HEIs) to admit students twice a year, in July/August and January/February.



This change, outlined in the UGC (Minimum Standards of Instructions for Grant of Undergraduate and Postgraduate Degree) Regulations notified this month, is aimed at providing greater flexibility for students pursuing higher education, according to a report by the Telegraph India.



Alignment with national and international standards

According to a UGC official, the biannual admission system is designed to align with the National Education Policy’s (NEP) emphasis on student flexibility, mirroring international practices, particularly in the United States (US).



Flexibility in academic programmes

The regulations also allow students to pursue two undergraduate (UG), or two postgraduate (PG) programmes simultaneously.



Additionally, students can switch disciplines, institutions, or modes of learning, offering unlimited academic flexibility.



Educators’ concerns

The decision has faced opposition from academic groups, including the Indian National Teachers’ Congress (Intec), and Academics for Action and Development.



Pankaj Garg, Intec chairman, and a faculty member at Rajdhani College, Delhi University, criticised the lack of thorough consultation with universities and colleges.



He warned that while biannual admissions may appear beneficial, they could “seriously destabilise the academic framework” of HEIs.

He told the Telegraph India, "No serious study or consultation with universities and colleges has preceded this drastic proposal. It may seem an appealing idea on paper that biannual admissions will bring flexibility, but in reality they will seriously destabilise the academic framework of higher education institutions.”