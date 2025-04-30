Assam Class 12 result 2025 declared: Check scores, toppers, official links, and revaluation details

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the Class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) results 2025 today, April 30.

Students who appeared for the exams held from February 13 to March 17, 2025, can now check and download their provisional mark sheets online. The results have been made available on the official websites — ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

The announcement was made during a press conference conducted by board officials, and the State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu also confirmed the release of the results via X (formerly Twitter).

To check their results, students can follow these simple steps:

1.Visit resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in.

2. Click on the link “Higher Secondary Result 2025”.

3. Enter your roll number and captcha code.

4. Click “Submit” to view your result.

5. Download and save the result for future reference.

The AHSEC has also released important statistics along with the results, including the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and stream-wise analysis.

The board will soon release the dates for revaluation, recounting, and supplementary examinations.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking; however, it is important to note that if any marks are reduced post-revaluation, the new (reduced) marks will be considered final, and the revised marksheet will be issued accordingly.

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on their mark sheets carefully. These include the student’s name, roll number, course and stream, father’s and mother’s names, school and examination centre name, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, division, and overall result status. Any discrepancy should be reported to the school or board authorities promptly.

The toppers' list for Assam HS Result 2025 will also be released shortly. It will include the names, marks, and districts of the highest-scoring students in each stream.

The board is expected to publish the toppers' list online and share it with the media for public access.