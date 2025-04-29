Punjab: Kashmiri student at SVIET Chandigarh dies of heart attack

A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday morning, April 29, when Adeel Nazir, a Kashmiri student studying at Swami Vivekanand Institute of Engineering & Technology (SVIET) College in Chandigarh, passed away after suffering a heart attack at his rented accommodation in Kharar.

Adeel, a sixth-semester BCA student from Hyderpora, Srinagar, was found collapsed in his room on Landran Road around 11.11 am, as reported by the Kashmiriyat.

According to a fellow student who was present at the time, immediate efforts were made to rush Adeel to the Civil Hospital in Kharar. However, despite their attempts, the doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.

The body of Adeel Nazir is currently at the Civil Hospital, Kharar, as arrangements are being made. His friends and fellow students have since called on authorities and counsellors to assist in reaching out to his family in Kashmir, added the report.

Recent reports have highlighted that heart attacks are becoming more common in young adults, and while less frequent than in older adults, they still pose a serious health concern.

The rise in heart attacks or cardiac arrests among young people is linked to lifestyle factors, substance abuse, stress, and lack of sleep, among several other reasons.