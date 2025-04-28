PSEB Class 10 result 2025 expected soon: How to check scorecard at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 results for the academic year 2025 soon on its official website, pseb.ac.in.

As of now, the board has not officially confirmed a date for the result announcement.

The PSEB Class 10 exams were conducted between March 10 and April 17, 2025, at various centres across Punjab. Last year, the board declared the Class 10 results on April 18, 2024.

Following previous trends, this year’s results are likely to be released in the coming days, as per a report by Financial Express.

According to official data from last year, over 2,81,098 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, and 2,73,348 students successfully passed. The exams were conducted across more than 2,800 exam centres.

Once declared, students can check and download their PSEB Class 10 scorecards by following these steps:

Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Punjab Board Class 10 Exam Results’. Enter your roll number and date of birth. The result will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy for future reference. Students are advised to take a printout as well.

Students can also access their results via DigiLocker or via SMS.

Pass criteria

To pass the PSEB Class 10 exams, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks overall. For subjects that include both theory and practical components, students must pass both sections separately. Students scoring at least 20 per cent in the practical exam and 33 per cent in the theory paper will also be considered as having passed.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the result announcement.