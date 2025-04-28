CUSAT CAT 2025 admit card OUT; how to download

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the CUSAT Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT 2025) admit card today, Monday, April 28.

To download, candidates must enter their email address and password into the CUSAT CAT login link available on the official website, admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Candidates must present a valid ID along with their CUSAT CAT admit card 2025 to be able to enter the examination hall.

"If there are any minor spelling errors in the admit card that is in the name and address of the candidate, he/she will be permitted to appear for the examination," the university clarified, according to Careers360.

Applicants must take a coloured printout of their CUSAT CAT hall ticket after downloading it. Voter ID cards, driver's licenses, passports, Aadhaar cards, college or school identity cards, and PAN cards in their original form will all be accepted as forms of identification.

Any of these ID cards that are displayed straight from DigiLocker will also work. But no other digital document format is allowed. Additionally, it said that ration cards would not be recognised as legitimate identification for this test.

The CUSAT CAT exam will be conducted by Cochin University on May 10, 11, and 12. It has also disclosed the exam shift schedules in addition to the hall pass.

The CAT 2025 exam code 104 must be taken in two sessions by candidates who choose to pursue the five-year integrated MSc (Master of Science) in Biological Sciences and Environmental Studies (Stream II). There will be an afternoon shift for biology and a morning shift for physics and chemistry papers.

Those who have chosen to enrol in five-year MSc programs in addition to BTech (Bachelor of Technology) programmes must report for test code 101 in the morning and test code 104 in the afternoon.