Want to intern with the Indian Army? READ here for more details

The Indian Army has released the Indian Army Internship Program (IAIP) 2025 notification, an opportunity for students across India to engage in projects related to national defence and development.



This initiative provides hands-on experience in technology, financial management, and mass communication, while opening pathways to future career opportunities within the armed forces.



Program structure

The IAIP 2025 will continue for 75 days, from May 16 to July 30, 2025, in a hybrid format.



The first 60 days will be conducted in-person at Delhi Cantt, followed by 15 days of virtual engagement, blending practical and remote work experiences to align with modern professional environments.



Timeline

Registration period: April 25-May 8, 2025

Shortlisting & confirmation: May 9-10, 2025

Internship duration: May 16-July 30, 2025



Eligibility criteria

The programme is open to:



- Third and fourth-year undergraduate students

- Postgraduate students

- Students pursuing degrees in Technology, Financial Management, Mass Media/Communications, or related fields



Internship domains

The IAIP 2025 offers opportunities across three key domains, each supervised by expert Army directorates:



- Technology (Director General Territorial Army & Information System)

- Drone & Counter-Drone systems

- Data analytics & quantum computing

- Cyber vulnerability assessments

- Software development & AI

- Mobile app development

- Financial Management (Director General Financial Planning)

- Financial information systems & automation

- Budget planning & fund flow

- Data Mining & financial analysis



Mass Media & Communications (Strategic Communications Division)

- Content creation & media campaigns

- Media scanning & AI implementation

- Predictive analysis & graphic design



Selection process

The selection involves two stages:



Initial screening: Evaluation of applications based on domain alignment and qualifications.

Final selection: Online interviews via Google Meet to assess skills, interests, and motivation. The final list of selected candidates will be announced on May 9-10, 2025.



Here's the LINK to apply