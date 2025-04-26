Get ready to 'Blend': Your own private feed of favourite IG reels!

Instagram has launched a new feature called Blend, designed to boost social interaction and engagement on its platform.



Blend allows users to create a private feed of recommended Instagram Reels, which can be shared with friends or within group chats, allowing a collaborative and personalised content experience.

This feature is similar to the concept of Spotify’s Blend playlists, where shared tastes shape the content. Additionally, this feature would enhance the scrolling experience of Instagram Reels.



Purpose and benefits

Blend transforms the process of solitary experience into a shared activity. It offers a private feed of Reels tailored to the interests of the user and their selected friends, encouraging deeper connections through shared content.



Users can exchange opinions and reactions through direct messages (DMs) or group chats, making content discovery more easy and interactive.



How does Blend work?

- Blend, once activated, curates a daily refreshed feed of Reels based on the group’s preferences.



- Users can react to these Reels using a reply bar, with responses sent directly to the conversation, enabling real-time discussions.



How to use Instagram Blend

Blend, in development since March 2024, and initially tested with a select group, is now rolling out to a wider audience.

Here’s how to use it:

- Open a direct message or group chat on Instagram. Spot the Blend icon in the top right corner of the conversation, and tap it to use.



- Invite one or more friends in the chat to join the Blend. Once they accept, Instagram’s algorithm will generate a shared reels feed.



- Scroll through the daily updated Reels suggestions. Use the reply bar to react and discuss the content, with responses appearing in the chat for real-time interaction.