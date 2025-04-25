Chennai: College student forced to undergo abortion after being impregnated by assistant professor dies

A 23-year-old college student who was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) following complications that arose from an abortion at a private clinic near Thalambur, died without responding to treatment on Thursday, April 24.

Rajesh Kumar, an assistant professor of Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, who allegedly impregnated her, was arrested earlier this week for forcing the girl to undergo the abortion.

The case will now be altered based on relevant charges, police said, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to Thalambur police, the professor, originally from Namakkal, had been working at the institution at Melakottaiyur near Tambaram from 2017. Rajesh was allegedly in a relationship with a 23-year-old girl who was a student at the university.

When the girl, who was two months pregnant, told Rajesh about the pregnancy, he took her to a private hospital in Padur to undergo an abortion. She underwent the procedure following which she was hospitalised owing to complications.

The hospital authorities alerted the police and the girl was moved to RGGGH where she had been undergoing treatment. Based on the girl's statement, Rajesh was arrested.

Inquiries revealed that Rajesh married another woman in March and was living in a house near the university, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

A police source said that they have informed the Chengalpattu district health department who will conduct an inquiry and file a report, based on which a decision will be taken to book the private hospital and its doctors.