World Book Day: How books can be our compass in the AI age

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Grok 3 and others providing real-time answers and insights, artificial intelligence (AI) has completely changed the way we learn, connect, and create.

Books, however, continue to be our pillars in this maelstrom of automation and algorithms, providing insight, compassion, and knowledge to help us navigate the AI era.

Reading is more than simply a hobby for today's kids, teachers, and lifelong learners — it's a superpower for surviving in a technologically advanced society.

How reading books sharpens the mind

Physical books require focus, an uncommon and valuable talent in a world of short-lived notifications and bite-sized content.

Scrolling isn't as engaging for the brain as flipping through pages, underlining important concepts, and stopping to think. Compared to e-readers or screens, reading actual books improves comprehension and retention by 20%, according to a 2023 university study.

This is because the tactile experience of books fortifies neuronal connections in the brain's memory areas.

Reading also hones critical thinking. Unlike AI-generated summaries that streamline information, books invite you to wrestle with complex ideas, question assumptions, and draw your own conclusions. This intellectual challenge is crucial for professionals upskilling in an AI-shaped job market or for students balancing academics.

It strengthens your brain's resistance to the distractions of the digital world, much like a mental workout.

Books' impact on emotional intelligence

AI is not able to feel, yet it can imitate words. Books, on the other hand, are emotional gyms, training us to understand ourselves and others. Diving into a novel or memoir lets you live other lives, see through different eyes, and feel what characters feel.

A 2021 study showcased that reading literary fiction boosts activity in brain areas tied to empathy and social understanding, skills no algorithm can replicate.

Young readers in particular can experience a variety of emotions, such as joy, grief, and fury, in a safe, judgment-free atmosphere that books offer. People's hearts are connected by stories, whether they be instructors fostering inclusive classrooms or youngsters discovering who they are.

Emotional intelligence helps us stay grounded, human, and engaged in an AI world where connections can feel transactional.

Showing the way

Books continue to be our most reliable friends while AI changes our reality. They hone our intellect, increase our capacity for empathy, and serve as a reminder of the qualities that make us distinctively human: creativity, introspection, and connection.

This World Book Day 2025 dont’ just celebrate the importance of books; it’s a call to pick up a book, turn off the noise, and rediscover the wisdom within pages. In an era of algorithms, books don’t just help us dwell — they help us thrive.

So, grab a book, find a quiet corner, and let its words guide you.

(Gaurav Bhagat is the Founder, Gaurav Bhagat Academy. Views expressed are his own.)