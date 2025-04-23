Pahalgam terror attacks: J&K students association asks students to “steer clear of provocation”

In the aftermath of the horrific terror attacks in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Anantnag district, that claimed the lives of over 28 innocent tourists, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has issued an urgent advisory to Kashmiri students across India, urging them to stay vigilant and refrain from engaging in public or political discourse amid rising tensions.

The association has appealed for calm and caution during this “tense and sensitive period,” warning students against posting provocative or political content on social media that could expose them to harm.

National Convenor Nasir Khuehami emphasised the need for students to avoid unnecessary outings and public gatherings, and to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.

“The current situation is volatile and may escalate, posing a serious risk to your safety,” said Khuehami, calling on students to avoid inflammatory online content and to share the advisory and helpline numbers widely.

The association has issued the following helpline numbers for students in distress: 9149676014, 7006922289, 8825005327, 9906291999, 9602689622, 6006169477, 8086206445, 9149500623, 6006333584

Ummar Jamal, National President of JKSA, said a dedicated response team has been formed to assist students and liaise with local authorities as needed. He encouraged students to reach out without hesitation if they feel threatened or unsafe.

The association unequivocally condemned the Pahalgam attack, describing it as a “heinous act of cowardice and brutality.”

“No cause, no ideology can ever justify such barbarity. The cold-blooded murder of innocent civilians is an affront to humanity itself,” the statement said.

Reiterating that “terror has no religion, no justification,” the JKSA emphasised unity, resilience, and justice in the face of such violence. The association also extended its solidarity with the victims’ families, expressing deep grief and support.

The JKSA concluded by urging all Kashmiri students to “steer clear of provocation,” avoid public confrontation, and report any threats immediately to authorities or the association itself.