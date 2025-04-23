Outplacement companies in demand as IT sector layoffs increase

With Infosys and other large corporations reducing their workforces in the face of difficult economic conditions and structural changes, the tech industry's wave of layoffs continues to garner attention.

About 240 trainees who failed internal assessments were recently let go by Infosys, which advised them to look for jobs outside the organisation.

The termination email issued to the impacted trainees said, "We have planned professional outplacement services to help you on that journey as you explore opportunities outside of Infosys."

The letter went on to say, "We also wish to offer you another career pathway, by taking an Infosys sponsored external training to prepare for potential roles in the BPM industry."

Companies are using outplacement agencies to help laid-off workers find new positions as layoffs rise, according to an Economic Times report.

The demand for career transition services has increased by 20 to 40 per cent, according to providers including ABC Consultants, LHH, Persolkelly Consulting, and Right Management India, as mentioned by the Economic Times.

These companies are assisting workers in navigating the challenging labour market, which has been made even more difficult by workforce reorganisation and digital transformation.

In addition to Infosys, hiring has also slowed at other tech giants like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro, which reflects the industry's larger concerns.

As a result of worldwide shutdowns and restructuring, the need for outplacement services has spread beyond Information Technology (IT) to industries like pharmaceutics, food processing, and shared services.

Recognising the emotional and professional difficulties laid-off workers confront, businesses are increasingly adopting outplacement services to support them.