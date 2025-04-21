“Too much ease dulls potential”: CEO complains of “too many holidays” in India

A CEO criticised India's "overload of public and optional holidays," claiming that they slow down work and reduce productivity.

Ravikumar Tummalacharla, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cleanrooms Containments, a bio containment company, claims that "too many holidays" are harming productivity in India.

Tummalacharla provided a list of public and optional holidays in April to argue that frequent non-working days are reducing overall productivity among Indian professionals, Hindustan Times reports.

"Too many holidays, no work moving! The overload of public and optional holidays, combined with weekends, often brings work to a standstill. In just April 2025, we've had 10+ holidays, and most offices are seeing no file movement for weeks," he wrote in a long post on LinkedIn, attaching a list of holidays in April 2025.

The Hyderabad-based CEO also stated that India's worldwide credibility may suffer as a result of its holiday culture.

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Labour Ministry to take steps to reassess frequent holidays in India, he said, “China is 60 years ahead because they prioritise economic momentum. In India, we often migrate abroad in search of smoother systems and faster processes. It is time to rethink our holiday culture and strike a better balance.”

His remarks prompted a debate on LinkedIn, with many users criticising the CEO for providing optional holidays and even weekends to hammer home his argument while ignoring work-life balance.

After receiving a deluge of comments from people opposing his viewpoint, the CEO doubled back and encouraged those who disagreed to think like job creators.

"Once you run an organisation, your lens shifts. Our elders fought for food and shelter. We chase comfort and still complain. We say there are no jobs, yet when there are, how many respect time and the 8-hour workday? I’m not saying work 70 hours. But too much ease dulls potential. Growth comes from challenge and purpose," he said.