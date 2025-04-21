“Medals, trophies but no internship”: DU toppers' viral Linkedin post sparks conversation on job-readiness

A first-year undergraduate (UG) student at Delhi University’s Hansraj College has struck a chord online after they opened up about their difficulties in landing an internship — despite an outstanding academic record.
Bisma Fareed, who is pursuing a BA (Honours) in English and describes herself as a college topper, shared her story on social media, revealing that her impressive academic achievements, including over 50 certificates, 10 medals, and several trophies, did little to help her during internship interviews.
Her post, now widely shared across platforms, captures a growing sentiment among students and young professionals that academic excellence alone is no longer enough in today’s job market.
In her viral LinkedIn post, Fareed reflected on how academic performance was always emphasised throughout her schooling.
“All my professors and teachers, and relatives said: focus on your studies! Padhai kaam aayegi, ye nahi! (Studies will help you, not all this),” she noted.
In her post, she questioned the disconnect between institutional success and workplace readiness, observing that companies often seek candidates who are practically skilled, not just academically accomplished.
“Companies don't want to hire toppers with no skills besides rote learning, but people who are proficient in a skill with decent marks,” she wrote.
She also encouraged fellow students to broaden their horizons beyond textbooks.
“I’m not asking you to burn away your books and throw away your backpacks, all I’m asking you is to pick up a skill, practise it as a habit, master it and you will find immediate opportunities running after you!” she added.
Her comments have sparked widespread discussion online, particularly among students and recent graduates who echoed similar experiences.
“Being a school or college topper might look good on paper, but in the real world, organisations value hands-on experience and practical skills far more than academic rankings,” one user commented.
While some pointed out that academic scores still play a role, especially in competitive exams or elite interviews, many agreed that long-term career growth depends on more than marks.