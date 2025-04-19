UGC invites professors to create MOOCs for SWAYAM

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is seeking professors and subject matter experts from universities and other higher education institutions to submit their Expressions of Interest (EOI) for creating Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) for the SWAYAM platform.

The commission, through a public notice, has opened invitations for submissions till May 15, 2025, Shiksha reports.

Faculty members of higher education institutions, especially from institutions ranked high in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) or accredited by National Academic Accreditation Council (NAAC) can apply.

This is consistent with the objective of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to provide access to excellent higher education using technology.

The UGC has listed 145 undergraduate and 139 postgraduate non-engineering courses for which MOOCs should be created.

The commission has requested suggestions for courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate (non-engineering) levels.

The selected academics or institutions will be identified as Course Coordinators (CCs), and they will be in charge of the entire MOOC production process, including video lectures, reading materials, exams, and discussion forums.

The courses will be offered via SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds), India's national online education platform created by the Ministry of Education.

The UGC emphasised the need to expand SWAYAM's course offerings and invited experienced academics to contribute to high-quality digital learning content.

The programme is also part of a larger effort to promote blended and online learning throughout India's higher education system.