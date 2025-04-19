J&K: IGNOU professor alleges assault by Indian troops, army orders probe

The Indian Army has launched an investigation after a university lecturer said he was beaten by troops during a vehicle check drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

Police have also filed a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified army troops in connection with the event, which has since turned political.

Liaqat Ali, a lecturer at Delhi's Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), was allegedly assaulted in the Laam village on Thursday night, April 17, and sustained head injuries. A video emerged on social media showing Ali bleeding, eliciting widespread outrage, IndiaTV News reports.

An FIR has been filed at the Nowshera Police Station under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is currently underway, officials informed.

The Army, in a statement issued after the incident, said it had received data about a possible terrorist movement in a vehicle near the critical border area and was launching a search operation.

"Preliminary information suggests that the individual attempted to snatch weapons from the soldiers during the check, leading to a scuffle. However, an inquiry has been initiated. If any personnel are found guilty of misconduct, strict action will follow as per the law," it said.

The army reaffirmed its commitment to the highest levels of professionalism and discipline throughout counter-terrorism operations, and urged the population to help ensure the region's safety.

The event occurred as Ali was apparently returning to Kalakote with his relatives, some of whom are serving in the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), following a pre-wedding ceremony.

"I was sitting inside the vehicle when army personnel asked for my ID. As a matter of respect, I stepped out to show it, but they started hitting me with their weapons,” he said, speaking to reporters.

He added that his younger brother, an ITBP personnel, was also knocked down.

Ali received stitches and underwent several medical tests at Government Medical College in Jammu.