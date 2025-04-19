Indian student fatally shot in Canada, caught in crossfire while waiting at bus stop

In a tragic incident, 21-year-old Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa lost her life after being struck by a stray bullet while waiting at a bus stop in Hamilton, Ontario, in Canada. She was a student at Mohawk College and was reportedly on her way to work when the shooting occurred, reported PTI.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Upper James Street and South Bend Road.

Hamilton Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area and found Randhawa critically injured with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was immediately rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.