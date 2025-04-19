Indian student fatally shot in Canada, caught in crossfire while waiting at bus stop

In a tragic incident, 21-year-old Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa lost her life after being struck by a stray bullet while waiting at a bus stop in Hamilton, Ontario, in Canada. She was a student at Mohawk College and was reportedly on her way to work when the shooting occurred, reported PTI.
The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Upper James Street and South Bend Road.
Hamilton Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area and found Randhawa critically injured with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was immediately rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.
According to investigators, the shooting involved two vehicles — a black car and a white sedan. Video surveillance footage revealed that an occupant of the black vehicle opened fire at the white sedan. Both cars fled the scene soon after the shots were fired.
Randhawa, who was at the bus stop at the time, was not involved in the confrontation and was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire.
Hamilton Police have classified the case as a homicide and are urging residents and motorists with dashcam or security footage from the area between 7.15 pm and 7.45 pm to come forward.
The Consulate General of India in Toronto has expressed its condolences and stated that it is in close contact with Randhawa’s family, offering all necessary assistance.
Further investigation is ongoing.