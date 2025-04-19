AIIMS New Delhi among top 100 hospitals in the world for 2024

Newsweek and Statista have ranked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi as the 97th best hospital in the world for the year 2024.

This distinguished award recognises AIIMS Delhi's success in providing high-quality healthcare, improving medical research, and making treatment affordable to millions.

The Newsweek-Statista index, currently in its sixth edition, ranks more than 2,400 hospitals in 30 nations based on patient satisfaction, clinical outcomes, hygienic standards, and healthcare expert recommendations.

AIIMS Delhi's top-100 ranking reflects the institution's status as a pioneer in India's healthcare sector, with a reputation for cutting-edge facilities and highly experienced medical staff dating back to 1956, as per an ETV Bharat report.

Two more Indian hospitals also made the global list. Medanta-The Medicity in Gurugram ranked 146th, owing to its cutting-edge technology and experience in areas such as cardiology, oncology, and organ transplantation.

Medanta, founded in 2009, has become a reputable name in private healthcare, providing world-class services.

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh was placed 228th, recognised for its contributions to medical education, research, and speciality healthcare.

PGIMER, which was founded in 1962, remains an important healthcare and teaching centre in north India today.

The inclusion of these Indian institutions in the world list demonstrates India's growing influence in healthcare.