UP Board alerts students about fraudsters as results are expected soon

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is anticipated to release the results for the UP Board Class X and XII exams soon, reported NDTV.

According to reports, the results for both Class X and XII are expected to be declared between April 20 and April 25, 2025.

Ahead of the upcoming results, the UPMSP has issued a warning to students about fraudsters who are approaching Class X and XII candidates, offering to alter their exam marks in exchange for money. These cyber fraudsters are also misleading students with promises to help them pass the exams for a fee.

The board has urged students not to take such calls seriously and to report any such incidents to the authorities immediately.

Along with the results, the UPMSP will also announce the names of the toppers. Once the results are declared, students can check their scores on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP conducted the Class X and XII exams from February 24 to March 12, 2025.

This year, approximately 27,32,216 students registered for the Class X board exam, while 27,05,017 students registered for the Class XII exam. In total, around 54.37 lakh students had registered for both the Class X and XII board exams.

UP board Class X & XII results: Past five years' performance: