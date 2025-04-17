JEE Main Session 2 results out today: what to expect next in your admissions journey

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 result today, April 17. Candidates can download their scorecards for (BE/BTech) and from jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in using their application number and password.

Each scorecard shows subject‑wise marks, percentile scores and All India Rank (AIR), with tie‑breaking criteria applied where necessary.

As MoneyControl reports, Session 2 exams ran April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8 for Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology (BE/BTech), and April 9 for Bachelor of Architecture/Bachelor of Planning (BArch/BPlanning). On April 10, NTA released the provisional answer key and opened an objection window until April 13, during which candidates submitted challenges with supporting documents.

Response sheets shared on April 11 sparked concerns among parents and students, who allege mismatches between attempted answers and those recorded.

After reviewing objections, NTA will finalise the answer key and declare the official result. The top 2.5 lakh rank holders will qualify for JEE Advanced, organised by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and scheduled for June. Qualifiers should solve previous years’ papers, take mock tests and focus on time management.

Those aiming for National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government‑funded technical institutes can register in June for counselling through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) and the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB). Students must fill in college and branch choices in order of preference and track seat‑allotment rounds closely.

As MoneyControl notes, fraudulent websites and agents frequently target students with fake “rank‑boosting” schemes. One should report such scams to the NTA helpline immediately, and rely only on official portals to avoid phishing.

Finally, candidates should verify all personal details on their scorecards — name, roll number, marks and category — and keep multiple digital and printed copies for document verification during counselling.