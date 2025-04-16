Tirunelveli: Class 8 student attacks classmate with a hatchet after dispute over a pencil

An enmity broke out over a pencil exchange last month, leading to a Class VIII student hacking his classmate inside a classroom at a private school at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli on Tuesday, April 15.

A woman teacher who attempted to prevent the attack also sustained injury. But the affected student's parents urged a thorough police investigation.

Police sources said that a case was registered in this connection, and the boy (aged 13 to 14) who had attacked the classmate would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The injured student and the social science woman teacher (Revathy (42)) were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment and were reported to be out of danger.

The affected student suffered injuries on his hand, head, shoulder and back while the teacher suffered injuries on her hand.

The boy who hacked his classmate surrendered to the Palayamkottai police station immediately after the incident. Further investigation was on with the student.

Senior police, revenue, and education officials, including Chief Education Officer Shivakumar, visited the school and started an investigation. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Palayamkottai) N Suresh stated during a media briefing that the boys were friends who sat together on the same bench in the classroom.

A month ago, a difference of opinion arose between them over exchanging a pencil, and they stopped communicating with each other. The boy, who committed the attack had brought a hatchet to school, hiding it inside a book in his bag.

Both the teacher and the injured student were out of danger, and the investigation is ongoing, he added.

The district Child Protection Unit, and Tirunelveli City Police are investigating the incident. Hearing the incidents, panicked parents of various students thronged the school to know whether their children were safe.

Holding talks, the school administration showed their wards to the parents. Some parents even took their children to home. Urging to provide the cost of the treatment, the affected student's relatives and supporters thronged the hospital and attempted to stage a protest on the Palayamkottai-Thiruchendur road. But police officials held talks with them. Speaking to the media, the affected student's father (Nijamutheen) said that his son was attacked not only for a pencil issue. There may be miser . The police should thoroughly investigate it, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Saying that the school administration had failed to monitor students, he noted that the district administration and school administration did not reach to console them.However, he said as the school administration assured to provide help for the treatment, we gave up the protest.