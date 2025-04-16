DUSU President smears cowdung on walls of Principal’s office in protest over Lakshmibai College incident

A controversial experiment at Delhi University’s Lakshmibai College involving cow dung as a cooling agent has triggered a strong reaction from the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU).

On Tuesday, April 15, DUSU President Ronak Khatri staged a dramatic protest by applying cow dung to the walls of Principal Dr Pratyush Vatsala’s office, criticising what he called an unscientific and unhygienic approach to dealing with heat in classrooms.

This protest comes in response to a widely circulated video showing Dr Vatsala applying a mud and cow dung-based slurry to the walls of a classroom.

She had described the initiative as part of a research study titled "Study of Heat Stress Control by Using Traditional Indian Knowledge", which aimed to explore low-cost, natural cooling alternatives for the college’s heat-prone porta cabin classrooms.

Explaining the rationale behind the experiment, Dr Vatsala said it was in response to student complaints about the rising temperatures in temporary classrooms. The cooling slurry, she clarified, included a mix of clay, red soil, gypsum, straw, husk, and cow dung.

However, the initiative has not been well received by all.

“No consent was taken from students. The principal, instead of providing air-conditioners, applied cow dung all across the classroom walls. I visited the classroom today, and the entire classroom smells of cow dung,” said Khatri while speaking to The Indian Express.

He accused the college administration of ignoring basic infrastructure issues such as inadequate drinking water and poor ventilation while diverting attention to what he called “performative research.”