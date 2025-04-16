AI is improving job matching accuracy & reducing hiring inefficiencies in gov't-backed employment exchanges

Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms analyse skills, experience, location, and preferences to match candidates with the most relevant jobs — reducing mismatches and irrelevant applications.
AI filters large volumes of profiles based on job criteria, helping recruiters focus only on the most qualified candidates — saving time and effort.
AI detects gaps between candidate profiles and job requirements, suggesting upskilling or training programs — aligning with government skilling initiatives.
AI tracks hiring trends, in-demand roles, and employer needs, enabling employment exchanges to dynamically adapt and improve policy outcomes.
AI-driven chatbots and recommendation engines offer tailored job suggestions, resume tips, and skilling paths — improving engagement and outcomes for job seekers.