AI is improving job matching accuracy & reducing hiring inefficiencies in gov't-backed employment exchanges

Manikanth Challa, Founder & CEO, Workruit, explains how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is managing to achieve this
Let's take a look(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

1. Smart candidate-job matching:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms analyse skills, experience, location, and preferences to match candidates with the most relevant jobs — reducing mismatches and irrelevant applications.

2. Automated screening & shortlisting:

AI filters large volumes of profiles based on job criteria, helping recruiters focus only on the most qualified candidates — saving time and effort.

3. Skill gap identification:

AI detects gaps between candidate profiles and job requirements, suggesting upskilling or training programs — aligning with government skilling initiatives.

4. Real-time labour market insights

AI tracks hiring trends, in-demand roles, and employer needs, enabling employment exchanges to dynamically adapt and improve policy outcomes.

5. Personalised career guidance:

AI-driven chatbots and recommendation engines offer tailored job suggestions, resume tips, and skilling paths — improving engagement and outcomes for job seekers.

