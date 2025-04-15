UP Board Result 2025: No official date yet, likely by April last week

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has concluded the Class X and XII board examinations, and over 51 lakh students now await their results.

While results are expected in the last week of April, UPMSP has not yet confirmed an official date for the announcement. The board has urged students and parents to rely solely on the official website — upmsp.edu.in — for verified information.

A fake notification claiming that the results would be released on April 15 has been circulating on social media. UPMSP has flagged this as false and warned people against believing or sharing such misinformation.

The board reiterated that any updates will be shared only through official channels.

That said, past trends and ongoing news reports suggest that the results are likely to be announced by the last week of April. Students are advised to stay informed through the official websites: upmsp.edu.in and upmspresults.nic.in.

The UP Board Class X and Class XII exams were conducted from February 24 to March 12, 2025, by the UPMSP, Prayagraj. As many as 25.56 lakh students appeared for the High School (Class X) exam this year, while 25.77 lakh students took the Intermediate (Class XII) exam.