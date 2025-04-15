OPSC OCS Mains 2023 admit card released; check how to download

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Civil Services Mains 2023 (Advt No 20 of 2023-24). Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website opsc.gov.in, starting from April 15, 2025.

The OCS Main written examination is scheduled from April 19 to 27 and will be conducted in two shifts daily: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. A total of 4,799 candidates have qualified to appear for the Mains, stated a report by scroll.in.

This recruitment process is being conducted to fill 399 vacancies under Group A and Group B posts. The salary for Group A roles is Rs 56,100, while for Group B, it is Rs 44,900.

How to download OCS Mains 2023 admit card:

1) Go to the official website: opsc.gov.in

2) Locate and click on the admit card link for OCS Mains 2023 on the homepage

3) Log in using your credentials

4) View and download your admit card

5) Ensure to print a copy for future use

Recruitment process: The selection of candidates will be carried out in three phases: Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Personal Interview.

Interested applicants are encouraged to refer to the official website for comprehensive information.