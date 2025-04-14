UP Board Class 10 and 12 results will NOT be declared tomorrow | Fake notice alert

A result notification circulating on social media, which claimed that the Uttar Pradesh Class X and XII board exam results would be announced on April 15, has been declared fake by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

The board clarified that no official date has been confirmed yet for the declaration of the results and urged students and parents to rely only on the official website — upmsp.edu.in — for authentic updates, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The viral notice had caused confusion among students awaiting their results, prompting UPMSP to issue a clarification.

This year, the UP Board Class X and XII exams were conducted between February 22 and March 9, 2025, across thousands of exam centres in the state.

Over 55 lakh students registered for the exams, one of the largest cohorts for any state board in India. The evaluation of answer sheets began soon after the exams concluded and was completed in record time to ensure timely result processing.

Given the scale of the examinations, the board typically takes four to six weeks post-evaluation to announce the results. In 2024, the results were declared on April 25, and a similar timeline is expected this year, although no official confirmation has been given yet.

Students are advised to stay alert to misinformation and follow only verified channels for any announcements regarding UP Board results.