Plus two student dies of snakebite in Vellore

A 17-year-old girl has died due to snakebite in Edatheru village near Odugathur (Vellore district), a health department official said.

The girl, identified as M Shalini, was bitten by the reptile on her left foot around 5 am on Friday, April 11.

According to the health department official, Shalini’s parents (Murugan and Selvi) took her to the Maraattipalayam Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Anaicut block around 7.50 am. Her condition was already critical by then.

“When she arrived, she was gasping for breath, showing signs of ptosis (drooping of the upper eyelid), excessive frothy secretions from the mouth and nose, swelling in the left foot, mild nasal bleeding,” the official told The New Indian Express.

“As she was gasping for breath, anti-snake venom could not be administered as per protocol. She required intubation for ventilator support, which is not available at the PHCs. She was referred to the government hospital in Adukkamparai around 8.10 am,” the official said.

The PHC staff also suspected the possibility of traditional treatment (home remedy) before coming to the hospital, as there was a black patch at the bite site. The girl's parents initially did not realise it was a snakebite and brought her to the hospital just to treat the (unknown) bite. There was a delay in bringing her to the hospital, the official noted.

All essential treatments were provided at the PHC. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated and continued in the ambulance, the official said.

While Shalini was being taken in a 108 ambulance to the Adukkamparai Government Hospital, on the way the family stopped at Anaicut Government Hospital (GH), where she was declared dead on arrival.

The health department official told The New Indian Express that the Anaicut GH had confirmed her death due to snakebite.

The Veppankuppam police have filed a case in this regard.

Health officials confirmed that both the Maraattipalayam and Odugathur PHCs have adequate stock of anti-snake venom and other essential medicines.