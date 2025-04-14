Hyderabad: Online betting claims life of 21-year-old

A 21-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after losing money in online betting. The incident took place in Ramanthapur on Saturday, April 12. The victim, Bandla Pawan Kumar Reddy, was a BTech student at an engineering college in Ibrahimpatnam. He killed himself by hanging from a ceiling fan in a rented room in Hyderabad.

His relatives stated that he had been addicted to online gaming for a quite a while. Pawan, who lived with his elder sister Hemalatha and relative Surender Reddy, suffered financial losses, owing to which he was often reprimanded, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On Saturday, when Surender left for college, Pawan locked himself in the room and took the extreme step. A case has been filed and an investigation is underway.

In more news

In a major breakthrough, police arrested a 29-year-old cab driver who allegedly sexually harassed a woman while she was heading to her paying guest accommodation with a female friend. The incident occurred at 1.55am on April 3 on 1st Cross near Bharathi Layout in Bengaluru, under the jurisdiction of Suddaguntepalya police station.

Ten days after the incident, police traced the accused, Santosh, a resident of Tilak Nagar, who works as a cab driver for a private agency, according to the report by The New Indian Express.