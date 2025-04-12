VIRAL: Student caught sneaking girl into boys hostel in a suitcase at OP Jindal | This is what happened NEXT

A bizarre and now-viral video, allegedly from OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana, has stirred up both laughter and concern online. The clip shows hostel security guards unzipping a suitcase — only to discover a girl hidden inside, allegedly being sneaked into the boys’ hostel by a male student.

The footage, reportedly recorded by a fellow student, captures the guards opening the suitcase as the girl awkwardly emerges from within.

While the exact sequence of events remains unclear, some reports claim the suitcase hit a bump, prompting the girl to cry out, alerting hostel guards who stopped the student, according to a report by The Economic Times.

It is still unknown how the university staff got wind of the unusual smuggling attempt or whether the girl is a student at the same university. While many on social media have assumed she is the boy’s girlfriend, there has been no confirmation of her identity so far.

As of now, the university has not released an official statement about the incident. There’s no word yet on whether disciplinary action has been taken against the individuals involved, further fuelling speculation and debate on social media about hostel security protocols and administrative response.

Internet reacts

The video’s release sparked a flurry of reactions across social media platforms.