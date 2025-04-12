TG-TET 2025: All the details you need to know

The Telangana School Education department on Friday, April 11, issued the notification for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TG-TET) 2025 which will be held from June 15 to June 3.

Online applications have been invited for the examination for the role of teachers for Classes I to VIII in the government schools in the state. The examination will be in the online computer-based test (CBT) mode, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The exam will be scheduled in two sessions, morning 9.00 am to 11.30 and afternoon session 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

As per the official notification, all candidates who possess DEl Ed/DEd/ BEd/Language Pandit or equivalent qualifications and candidates pursuing final year of the said courses with requisite percentage of marks obtained as given in the Information Bulletin of TG-TET-JUNE 2025 and who aspire to become teachers for Classes I to VIII in the schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools and Private unaided schools in Telangana State can appear for TG-TET-JUNE-2025.

Further, the candidates who qualified in the earlier TETs can also apply for the exam if they desire improvement over their previous TET score. The examination will be conducted in two papers, Paper I & Paper II.

The candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes I to V have to appear for Paper I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper II.

The candidates who intend to be teachers for all Classes from I to VIII have to appear for both papers, that is, Paper I and Paper II.