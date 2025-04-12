Hyderabad: BPharmacy student dies in road accident

A 19-year-old B Pharmacy first year student, Koppu Spandana, died, and her friend Sai Kumar sustained serious injuries after a speeding car hit their two-wheeler on Thursday night, April 10, near Koheda service road.

Abdullapurmet police have detained the car driver, identified as Pradeep, and issued him a notice before releasing him. During questioning, Pradeep claimed he was misled by Google Maps, which directed him onto the service road instead of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Hyderabad, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Locals immediately shifted the injured to a private hospital in Hayathnagar, where the doctors declared Spandana declared dead due to severe bleeding injuries. Sai Kumar is undergoing treatment.

The police registered the case under 106(1),125(a) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections.

In other news

On the occasion of Jyotirao Phule's birth anniversary on April 11, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad participated in a communal lunch with the students of the BC Hostel in Isukathota in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The Collector Prasad engaged with the students, inquiring about their well-being and expressing his admiration for the legacy of Jyotirao Phule. Speaking to the students, he mentioned that dining with them was a way to honour the great visionary and create a lasting memory.