Former Karnataka minister appealed to students not to take the extreme step for failing in exams

Former minister GT Devegowda said that students should not commit suicide for failing in the exams, but instead must consider the failure as a stepping stone to victory and achieve their goals in life.

Speaking after inaugurating the Janapadotsava, the folk art festival organised by Vijayanagar Government Women's First Grade College at its premises on Friday, April 11, Devegowda said that today's defeat will be tomorrow's victory and challenges should be faced confidently, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"Students should follow the ideals of great personalities like Akkamahadevi and Savitribai Phule and shape their future. One should be determined to achieve the goal set with courage and persistence. Instead of agreeing to a lavish marriage, convince your parents to have a simple wedding. Do not agree to a marriage by selling your property. No matter how much pressure your parents put on you, value simplicity. You should keep the property for your life. If you lead a self-respecting life, you can grow in society," he said.

Writer and humorist Prof M Krishnegowda, college principal GR Nataraj and Students' Union president Vijayalakshmi were present, according to the report by The New Indian Express.