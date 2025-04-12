Assam Class 10 results dip, Tea Tribe students cross 50% threshold for first time

The pass rate of Assam's High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination dipped from 75.7% in 2024 to 63.98% this year, raising concerns. With 67.59% pass rate, boys outshone girls (61.09%).

Amishi Saikia of the Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat secured the top position with 98.50% marks.

The examination was conducted by the Assam State School Education Board, its first, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Previously, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) conducted it.

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Gaurav Gogoi said the results were a clear sign that the government was failing the youth of the state. He cited that only 51.89% of Tea Tribe students passed.

"The only focus of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government is to close down schools. The model schools in tea gardens have not delivered the results," Gogoi said.

He asked the chief minister to let education minister Ranoj Pegu perform his duties "instead of continuously sidelining him." He added the government must take urgent, targeted action to improve access, equity and quality in secondary education.

Sarma said the declaration of the results within 37 days marked a significant departure from past practices, setting a new benchmark for transparency and accountability in Assam's school examination system.

"This year's exam marked a pedagogical shift as the entire question paper format was redesigned, focusing on knowledge and concept-based assessment-a break from the rote-learning style seen during SEBA days," Sarma said.

He also said that despite this major academic reform, the overall pass rate was 63.98%, a testament to the adaptability and potential of Assam's students and teachers under the new system.

There has been an increased government focus on education in tea garden areas. Sarma said traditionally among the most educationally disadvantaged, the Tea Tribe students achieved a pass rate of 51.89%, crossing the 50% threshold for the first time, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

"This is a significant social milestone and reflects rising aspirations and outreach efforts in tea garden region," he said.