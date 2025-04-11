Student unrest at Lucknow University: 200+ joined protest against administration, 19 injured

Tensions at Lucknow University (LU) intensified on Thursday, April 10, as fresh violence erupted between hostellers and day scholars near IT College Crossing, a day after 19 students were injured in a campus clash.

The incident sparked a protest by over 200 students, who blocked roads and marched to the vice-chancellor’s residence, accusing the university of negligence, states a report by ABP Live English.

The conflict began on Wednesday, April 9, at the university canteen near the journalism department, as a verbal argument escalated into a violent clash involving cricket stumps and sticks.

The violence later spread to the Hanuman Setu area, leading to PAC deployment. In response, the university formed a five-member committee to probe the incident.

Violence erupted once again at Lucknow University on Thursday evening when a group of 25–30 individuals allegedly attacked three hostellers from Habibullah Hostel at IT College Crossing.

The assailants, some armed with guns and iron rods, reportedly beat the students with sugarcane sticks and other objects, leaving several injured — including one with a fractured leg, another with a head wound, and one with a nose injury.

Eyewitnesses claimed the attackers included a former LU student linked to Wednesday’s clash.

Hundreds of Lucknow University hostellers blocked roads and later gheraoed the vice-chancellor’s residence on Thursday, demanding action after a violent assault on fellow students.

Protesters criticised police inaction, alleging no response even after a gun assault left multiple students injured.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manisha Singh confirmed medical exams for the injured and assured strict action against those involved in the two-day violence.

Two FIRs have been filed — one by a former LU student alleging gun threats on campus, and another by a current hosteller naming 13 attackers.

The root cause of the clash is reported to be a dispute over vehicle honking, which escalated into a broader conflict spreading beyond campus.