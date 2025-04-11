Karnataka parents brace for 10-15% school bus and van fee hike

After the recent increase in prices of essential commodities, parents now have to brace for a hike in fees of school buses and vans.

Those running school buses and vans say that there will be a hike of 10-15% in the fees.

Shanmugam PS, president, Karnataka United School and Light Motor Vehicle Drivers’ Union, affiliated to All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), told The New Indian Express that the price of diesel has been increased by Rs 2. Fees pertaining to registration, permit, insurance and fitness certificate of vehicles, and renewal of licences and taxes on other items have gone up. "These hikes have significantly increased our operational costs,” he said.

"Price hikes have already burdened the people. We know that the hike in fees of school buses and vans will be an additional burden on parents, we do not have any other option, but to pass on the diesel price increase to them", he said.

Shanmugam said that the union has been urging the Union and state governments to bring down the taxes and not to hike fuel prices, but nothing has been done.

"There are over 15,000 school buses and vans in the city. While fees are fixed based on distance, we charge around Rs 24,000 per year, which will now be revised to Rs 30,000, a hike of around Rs 500 per month," Shanmugam said.

Nataraj Sharma, President of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations, said, “Transport is one of the most neglected sectors by the state and Union governments. They have increased taxes and fuel prices, burdening the transport sector. School van and bus operators will be forced to revise their fees by 10-15%.”

Fares of private buses and other vehicles ferrying employees to factories will also be revised. Private bus operators will also revise fares soon, he said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.