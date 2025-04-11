Assam HSLC 2025 Results OUT: Pass percentage drops to 63.98%, boys outperform girls

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), has announced the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025, revealing a significant drop in the overall pass rate.

This year, only 63.98 per cent of students cleared the Class X Board exams, a steep decline from last year’s 75.7 per cent.

In a reversal of the usual trend, male students outshone their female peers. While 67.59 per cent of boys passed the exams, the pass percentage for girls stood at 61.09 per cent.

Students eager to check their results can access them via the official portals — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

More details

The HSLC 2025 exams were conducted between February 15 and March 3, across two daily shifts — morning (9.00 am to 12.00 noon) and afternoon (1.30 pm to 4.30 pm).

The exams commenced with English and concluded with a range of subjects, including Advanced Mathematics, Sanskrit, Arabic, History, Computer Science, Commerce, and more.

To check your scorecards, follow these steps:

Visit the official SEBA website: sebaonline.org Click on the “Assam 10th Result 2025” link on the homepage Enter your roll number and necessary credentials Submit the details to access your result Download your digital marksheet Print a copy for future reference

Highlights

This year, 89,041 students secured a First Division, 1,35,568 passed with a Second Division, and 45,862 obtained a Third Division, while 5,336 earned Distinction, 16,517 were Star holders, and as many as 1,68,312 students received Letter marks (80 or above in at least one subject).

These are the top three rank holders:

Amishi Saikia – 591 marks (98.50 per cent)

Saptarswa Bordoloi – 590 marks (98.33 per cent)

Anirban Borgohain – 589 marks (98.17 per cent)

Amishi Saikia and Anirban Borgohain, both from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat, claimed the first and third ranks, respectively. Saptarswa Bordoloi, the 2nd rank holder, studies at Assam Jatiya Bidyalay in Noonmati, Kamrup (Metro).

District-wise results

The highest pass percentages this year came from Shivsagar (85.55 per cent), Dibrugarh (81.10 per cent), and Dhemaji (80.64 per cent), while Sribhumi stood at the bottom with a significantly lower success rate of just 47.96 per cent.

As the academic future of thousands hinges on these results, the sharp decline in performance this year has sparked conversations among educators and policymakers alike, raising questions about the possible causes behind the drop.